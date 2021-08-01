eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.22.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

eHealth stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after buying an additional 471,371 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after buying an additional 382,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,641,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

