Eidoo Reaches Market Cap of $43.06 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00787772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Eidoo Coin Profile

EDO is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Eidoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.