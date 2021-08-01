Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0279

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $48,657.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00354625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,884,888 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

