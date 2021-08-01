Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.33.

ELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68. Insiders have sold a total of 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last 90 days.

ELD stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.66. 914,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.31 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

