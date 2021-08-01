Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,062.0 days.

Shares of Electric Power Development stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

