Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,062.0 days.
Shares of Electric Power Development stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.37.
About Electric Power Development
