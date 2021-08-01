Electric Vehicle Zone Market Capitalization Tops $16.01 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $375,970.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00101784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.63 or 0.99807506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00823818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

