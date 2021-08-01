Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ELSE stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83. Electro-Sensors has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electro-Sensors during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Electro-Sensors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Electro-Sensors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and selling of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. Its products include shaft speed witches; wireless hazard monitoring; temperature sensor; slide gate and angle position; bearing sensors and belt alignment; and motor drive control.

