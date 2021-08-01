Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $393,172.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $154.62 million and $393,172.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,886,142,398 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

