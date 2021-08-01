Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $143.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

