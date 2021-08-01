Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,544 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $48,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of EA opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

