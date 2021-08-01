Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

NYSE LLY opened at $243.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $248.40. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

