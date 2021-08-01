Ellaism Market Capitalization Tops $78,582.66 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $78,582.66 and $47.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.56 or 0.06355140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00125455 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

