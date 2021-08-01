Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ESBK stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

