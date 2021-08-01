Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 376.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 264,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Embraer worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Embraer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Embraer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Embraer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 81,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

