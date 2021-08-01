Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0486 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $13,505.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,866,211 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

