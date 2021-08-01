Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EGMCF stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,525. Emgold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.

About Emgold Mining

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold and base metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah, Nevada, the United States.

