Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EGMCF stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,525. Emgold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.
About Emgold Mining
