Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $$967.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Emmi has a 1 year low of $958.74 and a 1 year high of $967.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $967.27.

Get Emmi alerts:

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.