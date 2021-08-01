Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,913 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,519 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,643,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 10,230.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,662,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,071 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.49. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.