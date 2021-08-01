Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

NYSE:EHC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

