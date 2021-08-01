Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,207 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 165.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

