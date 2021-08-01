Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 267,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 46.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.