Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 162.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $129.97.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endava by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endava by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $1,372,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

