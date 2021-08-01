Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDVMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 22,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.