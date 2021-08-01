Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $57,727.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00405787 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001467 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001983 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

