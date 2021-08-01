Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $68.05 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Energi has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003884 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $68.05 million and $219,418.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00032491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00219316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00032866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013077 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,326,577 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

