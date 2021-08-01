Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $203,477.85

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 87.7% lower against the US dollar. Energo has a market cap of $203,477.85 and approximately $319.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00776715 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

