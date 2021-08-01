Energycoin (ENRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $321.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Energycoin has a market cap of $50,348.46 and approximately $321.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018686 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009432 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

