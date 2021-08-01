Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

E traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 177,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,913. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of -261.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $2,231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $847,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

