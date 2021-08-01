Enigma (ENG) Trading 41.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00399364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002718 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.01038573 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

