Enigma Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 45.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.85 million and $3.48 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00404365 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002654 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00978241 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

