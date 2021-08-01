Enjin Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $142.11 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

