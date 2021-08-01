Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.34. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 148.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

