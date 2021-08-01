EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Short Interest Update

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ESNC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. EnSync has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Get EnSync alerts:

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.