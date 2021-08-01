Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,969.67 ($25.73).

ENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Entain stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,816.50 ($23.73). 816,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,784.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.36. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

