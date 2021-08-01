EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $70,232.91 and $29,717.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.96 or 0.00797796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040156 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

