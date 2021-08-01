Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.38.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

