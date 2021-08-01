EOS Force 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,088.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, EOS Force has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. EOS Force has a total market cap of $17.04 million and $146,088.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00032739 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00217855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

