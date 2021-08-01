EOS Force (EOSC) Price Tops $0.0191

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $139,552.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00032805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00213170 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

