Epic Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $6,473.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00055423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.83 or 0.00799662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00090950 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,080,520 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

