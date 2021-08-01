Equalizer 24-Hour Volume Tops $335,166.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Equalizer has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $335,166.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00133428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,520.71 or 0.99856825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00824971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

