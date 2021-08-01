Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Down 20.7% in July

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after purchasing an additional 449,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.