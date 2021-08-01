Era Swap Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $17,159.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.00 or 0.00800782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

ES is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.