ESBC (ESBC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,615.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. ESBC has a market cap of $617,881.48 and $67,615.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,357,345 coins and its circulating supply is 29,078,011 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

