Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $328.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.39. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $336.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

