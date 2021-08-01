Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,300 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 1,423,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 758.2 days.

ETTYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $32.79 on Friday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.