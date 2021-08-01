Ether Kingdoms Token One Day Volume Reaches $76,921.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $38,935.33 and approximately $76,921.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00790650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

