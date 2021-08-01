Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0017 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $313,592.25 and $26,486.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.34 or 0.06219740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00124764 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,618,356 coins and its circulating supply is 184,588,943 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

