Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Market Cap Reaches $8.30 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $3.58 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00102554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00136681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.55 or 0.99766315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00831063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,780 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

