Ethverse (ETHV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $599,831.76

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $599,831.76 and $30,750.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,186,953 coins and its circulating supply is 8,096,780 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

