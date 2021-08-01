Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.73. Etsy posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $15.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.51. 4,757,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

